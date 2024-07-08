Source: Magaya’s Chibuku Heart-break. . .as he takes benevolence to Malawi -Newsday Zimbabwe

Fresh from opening the first phase of his soon to be 20 000-seater Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare, which was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Magaya last week unveiled a similar structure in Maputo, Mozambique, named the Heart Stadium 2.

PREMIER Soccer League club Yadah Football owner and Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder and leader Walter Magaya says administrative bottlenecks in local authorities are frustrating his efforts to develop local sporting facilities.

Fresh from opening the first phase of his soon to be 20 000-seater Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare, which was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Magaya last week unveiled a similar structure in Maputo, Mozambique, named the Heart Stadium 2.

When fully developed, the two facilities can host international matches.

Yesterday, Magaya took further his football development efforts in the region after unveiling plans to build Heart Stadium 3 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the project was held at Chipala Community Ground, where the stadium will be constructed.

Lilongwe mayor Esther Sagawa, several government officials, community leaders and thousands of villagers were present at the ceremony.

This comes at a time when Zimbabwe is playing its home matches away due to the unavailability of a Caf-certified stadium to host international matches in the country.

Speaking to NewsDay Sport from Malawi yesterday, Magaya said he was committed to renovating Chibuku Stadium in Chitungwiza and Gwanzura Stadium in Highfield to meet international standards, but his plans had so far been frustrated by administrative bottlenecks by the Chitungwiza and Harare City councils, respectively.

“This is our small part of ensuring that every child is given an opportunity to showcase their football skills. The children can only excel if they are exposed to the right facilities. We will continue to make these kinds of investments in the country if the conditions allow us and also expand further in the region,” he said.

“We have done a ground-breaking ceremony for Heart Stadium 3 here in Chipala community ground, Ngomani village, the traditional area of Chitikula. Chief Gomanh received our donation. The whole community was present as we blessed the community.”

Asked why he has decided to develop facilities in other countries when stadiums in his own country were in a far worse condition, the Chitungwiza-born cleric said he was approached by Malawi to develop a stadium in that country.

“Malawi approached me and moved very fast with the paperwork. It’s not the same with our councils. I still want to build Chibuku Stadium or Gwanzura Stadium if permitted.

“Constructing Chibuku Stadium remains one of my top priorities and I pray that one day, my government will allow me to do that since my last efforts were shot down,” said Magaya, who is rumoured to be angling for the Zifa presidency, whose plebiscite should be held before February next year.

A number of prominent football personalities, including former Warriors coach Baltemar Brito and ex-national team captains Willard Katsande and Tapuwa Kapini, have publicly endorsed Magaya’s Zifa candidacy.

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere is the latest to back Magaya’s ascendancy to the Zifa top post.

But the PHD Ministries leader has, however, remained coy on his plans with the association.

“Right now, I’m concentrating on what I’m doing, to develop football from the grassroots level. I have always given a lot to this sport for the past 16 years and remember, I was part of the Gunners administration some years ago when we lifted the Premier Soccer League trophy,” Magaya said.

He was also instrumental in negotiating deals for former Gunners stars Zhaimu Jambo, Willard Katsande, Ovidy Karuru, Ramson Zhuwawu and Carlington Nyadombo when they moved abroad.

Meanwhile, Magaya will on Saturday host the first edition of the Magaya Sports Tournament at his Yadah Complex, which will see football and netball teams compete for honours.

The organisers said all participating teams will receive a kit, with the football winning team walking away with US$1 000 while the netball champions will get US$500.