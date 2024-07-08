Source: Opposition senator Chabuka dies, burial tomorrow –Newsday Zimbabwe

OPPOSITION senator and war veteran Keresensia Chabuka, who passed away over the weekend, will be buried tomorrow at her rural home in Nyazura, Manicaland province.

At the time of her death, Chabuka, a veteran of the liberation struggle, was Citizens Coalition for Change Manicaland provincial women assembly chairperson.

Chabuka’s son, Simon Chabuka, who is the mayor for Mutare City, yesterday confirmed burial arrangements to this publication.

“The late Senator Chabuka will be laid to rest on Tuesday at her rural home in Nyazura, Mutungagore, Chitenderano village in Makoni South constituency. Her body will be taken to Nyazura on Monday (today) for burial on Tuesday.

“A send-off mass will be held today (yesterday) at the Roman Catholic Church in Mutare before the body departs for Nyazura,” he added.

Mourners are gathered at 11160 Murambi Gardens East in Mutare.

CCC Manicaland provincial co-ordinator Itayi Masaka said Chabuka would be sadly missed.

“Her contribution to the fight for a better Zimbabwe will always be cherished and celebrated,” he said.

“She will be sadly missed. She fought her battle and was one of the strongest opposition figures we had in this country.”