Magistrate being unfair: Biti

tendai biti

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) interim vice-president Tendai Biti, who is accused of verbally assaulting a Russian investor, has filed another application at the High Court challenging the way presiding magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro is handling his case.

The opposition politician said Muchuchuti-Guwuriro should have recused herself in the matter since it was now obvious that they were challenging each other in courts.

Biti accused the magistrate of bias.

The opposition vice-president said he was surprised that his matter was put in an anti-corruption court from a provincial court under unclear circumstances.

“I was shocked about three things; my matter was taken from the provincial court to the regional court under unclear grounds. I was also shocked why my matter was taken away from Court 3 to be handled by a senior magistrate and Michael Reza who is the national deputy prosecutor general,” Biti said.

Biit said magistrate Muchuchuti Guwuriro showed bias in dismissing some of his applications.

The matter was postponed to September 21 for continuation of the referral application.

Biti is accused of verbally assaulting Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrate Court in 2020.