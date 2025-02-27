Source: Magistrate recuses self from Geza case -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE magistrate Tilda Mazhande yesterday recused herself from presiding over a case in which former Agricultural and Rural Development Authority board chairperson Basil Nyabadza is being accused of defrauding outspoken war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza “Bombshell” of over US$1 million.

The matter later resumed before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje withdrew charges before plea indicating that the complainant was not available for the trial.

Chirenje tendered an affidavit from the investigating officer, Hillary Mazhekete, who stated that he had failed to get hold of Geza.

However, Chirenje told the court that the matter will be brought back to court when Geza becomes available to testify.

The accused person opposed an application by the State for the withdrawal of the case saying he wanted it to be finalised.

It is the State’s case that Geza bought a piece of land measuring 42,3504 hectares from Nyabadza for US$1 362 000 on October 29, 2020.

Geza was granted sole authority to subdivide, develop and sell the land.

Nyabadza allegedly misrepresented to Geza that the piece of land had title deeds, which he would avail in a month.

However, he failed to deliver the title deeds.

It is alleged that as Geza was in the process of obtaining subdivision permits for the land from the Department of Physical Planning in Mashonaland West province, he discovered that Nyabadza had sold the land to Velda Estates.

The court heard that Geza engaged Nyabadza hoping for an amicable solution, only to discover that the agreement of sale was cancelled without his knowledge.