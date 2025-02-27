Source: Epworth man (63) rapes 3 minors -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 63-YEAR-OLD Epworth man has been denied bail on charges of raping three minors.

Lengton Matereke yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

He is expected back in court on March 13.

The sexual abuses dates back to 2020. The complainants were reportedly lured into Matereke’s one-roomed home in Epworth and raped.

The State alleges that the first complainant, now 16 years old, was raped by Matereke when she was 12.

Sometime in 2020, she and her friend, also a juvenile went to Matereke’s home with a pair of torn trousers to be mended since he is a tailor.

Upon entering his one-roomed house, divided by a curtain, Matereke allegedly closed the door and went behind the curtain with one of the girls and raped her.

The second complainant, now also 16, alleges she was raped by Matereke when she went to buy vegetables from him.

The third complainant, now aged 14, alleges that she was raped by Matereke after she had gone to his place also buy vegetables.

After being assaulted, one of the complainants reportedly went home and told her sister that she was bleeding.

The sister assumed it was her first menstrual cycle.

The alleged abuse came to light when the complainant confided in her mother about the incident.

A police report was made, leading to Matereke’s arrest.

The other complainants filed reports after hearing about his arrest.