Source: Magunje man rapes, kills 6-year-old girl -Newsday Zimbabwe

Police in Magunje, Mashonaland West province, have arrested Shingai Makura (26) for allegedly raping and subsequently killing a six-year-old girl before dumping the corpse in a bushy area.

In a statement, police said the victim’s naked body was recovered from a bush in Mavhondo village.

“Police in Magunje arrested Shingai Makura (26) in connection with a case of murder in which a minor (6) was found lying naked between two big rocks in a bushy area in Mavhondo village, Chief Dandawa, Magunje,” said the police.

“The suspect allegedly raped the victim before he hit her with a stone on the head in a bid to conceal the rape case.”

In another matter, Bulawayo police are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of a commuter omnibus driver who hit a pedestrian in the central business district and drove off last Friday.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a hit-and-run serious road traffic accident which occurred along Forth Street between 10th and 11th Avenue, Bulawayo on 27/10/23 in which a cream Toyota Hiace kombi vehicle registration number AEB 7181 hit a pedestrian who was standing by the roadside. The victim sustained a fracture on the left arm and was taken to Mpilo Hospital for treatment. The motorist did not stop after the accident. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.”