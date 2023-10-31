Source: ‘ZRP forex dealers days numbered’ – The Southern Eye

POLICE have threatened to clamp down on members of the force involved in illegal foreign currency trading on the streets.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said this during a meeting with journalists in Bulawayo last week.

Nyathi said the police force did not tolerate members who engage in illegal activities, adding that law enforcers found on the wrong side of the law would be arrested.

“We do not condone members who conduct themselves in an illegal manner. We will make sure that this matter is followed up and any member found doing that will be arrested,” Nyathi said.

Nyathi, however, noted that there were challenges in dealing with forex trading as there was no specific law which made it a crime.

“On this issue, the law is letting us down. We arrest these people for blocking pavements and this is what makes it difficult to deal with illegal money dealers,” he said.

In an unrelated matter, VOA Studio 7 reporter Annastancia Ndlovu who was attacked by suspected Zanu PF activists at the Bulawayo marketplace in the run-up to the August 23 and 24 general elections expressed concern that police have not arrested the suspects in the matter.

She said the matter was reported to the police and she identified her assailants who included a former police officer.

“I am seriously disappointed with the police. When I was assaulted by Zanu PF activists, I reported the matter to the police,” Ndlovu said.

“I even provided the evidence of the suspects who assaulted me to the police. To date, they have not arrested anyone despite the fact that I provided them with all the information and evidence.

“They have told me that they are still investigating the matter, I wonder what they are investigating.”

Nyathi, who encouraged the cultivation of good relations between the police and scribes, however, assured Ndlovu that the matter was being investigated.