Source: Mahere Defends Controversial CCC Constitution

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, who is also the Mt Pleasant Member of Parliament, has defended the party’s interim constitution which, according to critics, falls “far below international best practices.”

Article 7.3 of a document that has been cited as the CCC constitution read:

There shall be a leader and Change Champion in Chief (Adv Nelson Chamisa) who shall be the Administrator and President tasked by the citizens to champion, lead and guide processes of the movement in between sessions of the CNA until an elective citizen convention is held. The Change Champion in Chief shall be the chief spokesperson and chief representative of the CCC as well as the custodian of its documents, property and wellbeing.

Self-exiled political commentator Jonathan Moyo said it is “unheard of” that a person is named in the constitution of a political party as its leader.

Another political commentator, Brighton Mutebuka said the document reported to be the CCC constitution clearly falls far below international best practices and creates avoidable reputational harm for the party and its leader.

However, posting on X, Mahere argued that the so-called CCC constitution is an interim document that was aimed at preventing the capture and destruction of the party by ZANU PF.

She also rejected claims that the document was written “secretly, by a select few party officials, with minimum consultation”, saying it was actually a product of an extensive nationwide engagement process. Said Mahere: