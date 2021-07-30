Source: Majority of people dying from Covid-19 are unvaccinated | The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE majority of people who are being hospitalised and dying from Covid-19 are unvaccinated, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, says.

According to the Ministry’s Covid-19 daily report, 81 people died from Covid-19 related complications on Thursday while 2 089 new infections were recorded on the same day.

Harare recorded 28 deaths, the highest in the country followed by Bulawayo, 17, Midlands, 10, Mashonaland East, nine, Manicaland, seven, Masvingo, four, Mashonaland West, three, Matabeleland South, two, Matabeleland North recorded a single death and Mashonaland Central is the only province which did not record any fatalities.

Midlands province had the highest number of new infections after recording 338 cases, followed by Mashonaland East with 298, Manicaland, 292, Harare ,235, Mashonaland West, 208, Masvingo, 206, Mashonaland Central, 147, Bulawayo 146, Matabeleland North, 135 and Matabeleland South 84.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care Covid-19 daily report shows that 756 people are admitted at various hospitals due to Covid-19 related complications.

Of the hospitalised patients, 48 are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of various institutions.

The Ministry said on Thursday, 31 371 people received Covid-19 first jab increasing the number of vaccinated citizens to 1 593 656 while 17 247 received the second dose.

A total of 730 378 had received Covid-19 second jab by 4PM yesterday.

Government has embarked on a mass vaccination exercise encouraging all eligible adults to get jabbed for the country to achieve 60 percent herd immunity.

The country has since procured 12 million vaccination doses and almost half of the purchased vaccines have been delivered.

The mass vaccination drive has seen industrialists lobbying for mandatory vaccination for all saying this will save lives and well as livelihoods.