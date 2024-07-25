Source: Malaria cases on the rise -Newsday Zimbabwe

Of the reported cases, 79 were children below five years, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

TWO people have died, while 476 malaria cases were reported this week, the Health and Child Care ministry has said.

“The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central (205) and Manicaland (118). The cumulative figures for malaria cases are 31 757 and 57 deaths,” the statement read.

Community Working Group on Health executive director Itai Rusike said the cases were worrying given that we are not in a malaria season.

“Unfortunately, we allow people to carry dangerous parasites which could have been eliminated from their systems. By being carriers, they ensure continuity of transmission come rainy season as they are the ones that will infect mosquitoes and start other transmission rounds,” he said.

He added: “So in the high burden areas, the current malaria cases are on patients who would otherwise not exhibit symptoms, except to their immune system, another illness, pregnancy or some other stressor (sic).”

Rusike said there was need to strengthen the community’s resilience to malaria and other diseases.

“This entails more intensified locally-relevant research, which identifies the indigenous knowledge systems on the prevention of malaria, methods of treatment and care for patients for timely referrals to health facilities,” he said.

Malaria remains a serious public health problem, with more than five million people at risk of contracting the life-threatening disease annually in Zimbabwe.

According to World Health Organisation, malaria accounts for about 40% of outpatient attendances in the moderate to high transmission districts, especially during the peak transmission period.

By August 2023, the country had recorded 144 508 positive malaria cases, with provinces like Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Matabeleland North and Masvingo contributing 97% of the cases.