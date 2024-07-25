Source: Trial date set for Timba, CCC 76 –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE State has set July 29 as the day on which opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) official Jameson Timba and 76 party activists’ trial will start.

The opposition party activists have been in remand prison for over five weeks and the trial date comes after their bail application was dismissed by the magistrates court and the High Court.

Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira advised the CCC members to return to court on July 29 for trial commencement after completion of investigations.

The 77 were arrested for allegedly gathering “with intent to promote violence”.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday heard the case virtually.

Timba and the activists have been languishing in remand prison since their arrest on June 16 at his house in Avondale, Harare, while commemorating the Day of the Africa Child, according to party officials.

The group is being represented by Agency Gumbo, Lazurus Mbereko, Jeremiah Bamu and Webster Jiti.