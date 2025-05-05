Source: Malaria cases rise in Mashonaland West -Newsday Zimbabwe

MALARIA cases continue to rise in Mashonaland West, with the province recording 360 cases as of Saturday.

Makonde district, which includes Chinhoyi, Mhangura and Lions’ Den, tops the list with 105 cases, followed by Hurungwe (97), Sanyati (88), Mhondoro (27), Zvimba (25), Kariba (11) and Chegutu (7).

Forty-seven people have succumbed to the disease and 14 474 malaria cases have been reported since January this year in the province.

In his update, provincial medical director Celestino Dhege said health education was ongoing in communities and at health facilities, and mobile awareness campaigns by multi-sectoral parties continued in all districts.

Health expert and former health minister Henry Madzorera said the situation was not looking good in the Midlands and encouraged people to fully cover their bodies in the evening, and use mosquito repellent.

“People should take personal measures against mosquito bites, like fully covering their bodies during the night and using mosquito repellent. Cutting tall grass near houses is another measure to minimise mosquito breeding grounds,” he said.

The government recently announced that the country has recorded a sharp rise in malaria infections and deaths, with 36 423 cases and 85 fatalities reported by week 15 of 2025 — more than double the 17 539 cases and 34 deaths recorded during the same period last year.

According to the Health and Child Care ministry, the spike is being driven by increased rainfall and high temperatures, which have intensified mosquito breeding.

The ministry said malaria deaths increased from 34 in 2024 to 85 in 2025 during the same period.

Zimbabwe has 31 malaria elimination districts and last year, seven districts recorded no local transmission, while six districts remain malaria-free this year.