Source: Man jailed 3 months for possession of crystal meth –Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE man has been sentenced to three months in prison for possessing 6,59 grammes of crystal meth.

Frudrick Mzilawempi (38) was convicted of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

The presiding magistrate sentenced him to six months in prison, with three months suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence.

The court heard that on January 13 this year, detectives in Mabvuku received a tip-off that Mzilawempi had crystal meth at Hunters shopping centre.

Around 7:30am the same day, the detectives conducted surveillance and spotted Mzilawempi seated in a car.

They approached him, identified themselves before conducting a body search and recovered one sachet of suspected crystal meth from the pocket of his trousers.

Mzilawempi was arrested and taken to the CID Drugs and Narcotics section for further management.

A field test was conducted in his presence, confirming the substance was methamphetamine.

The seized drugs weighed approximately 6,59 grammes and had a street value of US$70.