Man (19) fatally stabbed in fight over teenage girlfriend

Police in Matabeleland South province are investigating a murder case in which a 19-year-old male was fatally stabbed while trying to break up a fist fight on Sunday.

Mthokozisi Sibanda lost his life at Wessels village 1 in Fort Rixon, while attempting to stop a scuffle between Gift Moyo (20) and an unnamed suspect (17) who were fighting over a 15-year-old girlfriend.

“Police in Fort Rixon are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 02/07/23 at Wessels Village 1, PBS in which Mthokozisi Sibanda (19) died after being stabbed on the chest with an okapi knife by a 17 year old male juvenile. The victim had intervened to stop a fight between the suspect and Gift Moyo (20) who were fighting over a girlfriend (15),” police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are looking for leads into the murder of a man on July 1.

“Police in Borrowdale are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a male victim only identified as Thomas died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on July 1, 2023. The victim was assaulted by an unknown suspect and he was bleeding profusely from the nose.”