Source: Zaoga founder Guti dies –Newsday Zimbabwe

Apostle Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti…ZAOGA Founder

Prominent cleric and Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga) church founder Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti has died.

Guti is said to have died peacefully Wednesday night.

He celebrated his 100th birthday in May this year.

In a televised announcement, Zaoga national executive chairman, Apostle Joseph Guti, said church leaders and family will meet and deliberate on the programme which will be announced in due course.

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the promotion to great glory of our dearly beloved spiritual father visionary and iconic leader, Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti. Our father, the born servant and apostle of God Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti peacefully departed from this world today Wednesday the 5th of July 2023,” he said.