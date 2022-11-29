Source: Man appears in court wearing traditional healer’s attire –Newsday Zimbabwe

A KUWADZANA man appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Monday clad in his traditional healer’s attire to answer to counts of intimidation and harassment.

Forget Mutizwa (37), who claimed that the attire kept him in touch with his ancestors, continually refused to follow court procedures.

“I want to summon the ancestors to speak to me, and there is need for us to be in constant communication with them, including right now,” Mutizwa said after Mangosi questioned him over the traditional healer’s attire.

“This place calls for ancestral intervention. Living in prison is painful, please,” he said, adding that he was talking through his ancestors.

“Things are not well; we have to address the issue at hand here.”

Mangosi ordered that he be examined by a psychiatrist because of his strange behaviour in court.

Mutizwa was arrested on November 24, 2022, at around 1300 hours after he approached the complainant, Nyasha Mutizwa holding a knife and hoe, accusing him of plotting to kill his younger brother.

Nyasha then chased him away from his house and filed a police report.