Source: Man attacks maid with kitchen knife – The Southern Eye

A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Southworld in Bulawayo has been dragged to court for attacking a domestic worker with a kitchen knife.

Siyabonga Dhlamini pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa on Friday last week. He was granted US$50 bail and remanded to November 20 for sentencing.

Dhlamini attacked Vernah Kanafeti, his aunt’s employee, with a kitchen knife. He reportedly slashed Kanafeti’s face and disappeared from the scene.

The court heard that Kanafeti sustained cuts on her left eye and was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for medical treatment. A report was made to the police, leading to Dhlamini’s arrest.