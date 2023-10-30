Source: Switzerland, Zim sign bilateral agreement -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Swiss embassy in Harare has launched a US$60 million bilateral agreement with Zimbabwe to improve the latter’s food security.

Swiss ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi Stéphane Rey revealed this at an event to commemorate the 175th anniversary of Switzerland’s Federal Constitution and the launch of the new bilateral co-operation programme 2023-26.

She said the launch underscored both countries’ commitment to a partnership that has grown strong and deep for more than 40 years.

“The new programme worth over US$60 million will support improved food security, access to opportunities and higher incomes, access to primary health, social protection and disaster risk reduction and work on increasing the accountability and participation of civil society and State institutions in governance issues,” Rey said.

“The bilateral support will also leverage on the private sector’s expertise to confront the various challenges facing Zimbabwe, including generating inclusive economic growth and combating climate change.

“Under the new bilateral co-operation programme, Switzerland will specifically provide support in addressing key challenges faced by smallholder farmers, especially in accessing markets and better incomes.”

The programme focus will also be on value chains of selected climate-resilient and nutritious crops that have the potential to benefit women and youth.

Rey indicated that prominence will be placed on strengthening interlinkages between rural, peri-urban and urban areas.

In the health sector, Swiss support will emphasise the delivery of a widearray of quality services in an integrated manner giving greater attention to the ability of the healthcare system to deliver services.

To strengthen democratic governance and human rights, in line with the Guidelines on Human Rights 2021-24, Switzerland will support selected national and local-level government entities and independent oversight institutionsto deliver on their mandates in an accountable manner especially concerning human rights.

“It will integrate the new challenges presented by climate change, youth unemployment and support Zimbabwe’s efforts to build a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient economy by 2030,” he said.

Over the last few years, Switzerland’s Development Co-operation has contributed to the prevention of HIV and Aids among young people and the promotion of food security in poor and vulnerable households.