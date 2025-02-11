Source: Man caught ‘spying’ at Geza’s farm –Newsday Zimbabwe

Blessed Runesu Geza

HARARE, Feb 11 (NewsDayLive) – Workers at firebrand war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza’s farm in Sanyati on Monday ‘arrested’ a 19-year-old suspected spy after they found him taking pictures of their boss’ farmhouse.

The man, who identified himself as Nigel Murwira, was handed over to police in Sanyati.

Geza was not at the farm when the incident took place.

The farm workers told NewsDayLive that they became curious after they spotted him being dropped off close to the farm by a car with South African registration plates.

“He startd shooting pictures of the main house, and that’s when we confronted him. The young man gave incoherent answers about his mission. At first, he claimed he was looking for employment as a general labourer but after interrogation he said he had been sent by people he was not at liberty to name to take pictures of the farm structures and get US$200 as payment,” farm manager Isaiah Lozane said.

The suspected spy reportedly tried to flee during interrogation and got injured while scaling the perimeter fence.

“He later claimed that he had been picked up at Patchway along Kadoma-Sanyati Road by unidentified men to Geza’s farm where his mission was to take pictures in return for $200.

“He told me that along the way the men in the Honda Fit were being directed by someone on the phone because none of us knew where the farm was,” Lozane added.

The men in the Honda Fit sped off soon after realising that Murwira was under arrest.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to receive the report from Sanyati.

Geza, a Zanu PF central committee member, has crossed swords with members of his party who are pushing for the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office to 2030.

The outspoken former Sanyati legislator is fronting a group of war veterans opposed to the term extension, with Mnangagwa’s loyalists calling for his expulsion from the party, and arrest.