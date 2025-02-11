Source: Warrant of arrest for property developer Katsimberis –Newsday Zimbabwe

Constitutional Court

HARARE, Feb 10 (NewsDayLive) -Property developer George Katsimberis, who is accused of defrauding his business partner in a botched $1 million joint venture deal, has been issued with a warrant of arrest for absconding trial on Monday.

Katsimberis was supposed to appear before magistrate Vongai Guwuriro for ruling on his application for referral of the case to the Constitutional Court.

The developer had cited that his constitutional rights were being violated by being denied the services of a Greek interpreter.

His lawyer Tinomudaishe Chinyoka asked for a postponement of the càse saying his client was admitted in hospital.

Chinyoka told the court that he did not know when his client would be fit to attend court. The State, however, opposed the application saying the trial should proceed without further delay, adding that ruling on the application cannot be made in his absence.

The magistrate concurred, and issued the warrant.