Warrant of arrest for property developer Katsimberis

0

Source: Warrant of arrest for property developer Katsimberis –Newsday Zimbabwe

Constitutional Court

HARARE, Feb 10 (NewsDayLive) -Property developer George Katsimberis, who is accused of defrauding his business partner in a botched $1 million joint venture deal, has been issued with a warrant of arrest for absconding trial on Monday.

Katsimberis was supposed to appear before magistrate Vongai Guwuriro for  ruling on his application for referral of  the case to the Constitutional Court.

The developer had cited that his constitutional rights were being violated by being denied the services of a Greek interpreter.

His lawyer Tinomudaishe Chinyoka asked for a postponement of the càse saying his client was admitted in hospital.

Chinyoka told the court that he did not know when his client would be fit to attend court. The State, however, opposed the application saying the trial should proceed without further delay, adding that ruling on the application cannot be made in his absence.

The magistrate concurred, and issued the warrant.

Related posts:

  1. ConCourt throws out Katsimberis’ application
  2. EU supports Zim in fight against GBV
  3. ‘NDS2 to catapult Zim to Vision 2030’
  4. Govt moves to formalise informal sector
  5. War vets, youths rally behind term extension
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *