Source: Man charged with statutory rape of 14 year old – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

A 19-year-old Harare man has been arrested for statutory rape after allegedly bedding a 14 year old girl whom he had proposed love to.

The man (name withheld to protect the victim) appeared before Mbare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini, facing statutory rape charges.

The matter has been remanded to Friday for remand placement after the accused indicated he needed legal representation.

Allegations are that the accused met the 14 year old girl on December 13 last year and proposed love, she accepted.

On January 4, 2022, the accused took the girl to his house in Riverside where they had sexual intercourse.

They had unprotected sex twice that day, and on several other occasions, they continued being intimate.

It is the State’s that the accused acted unlawfully by engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor.

Tatenda Furaijo appeared for the State.