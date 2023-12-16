Source: Man defrauds fuel company of US$25K –Newsday Zimbabwe

A 40-YEAR-OLD man yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing allegations of defrauding a fuel company, Urbanlink, of cash amounting to US$25 000.

Tinashe Makoni got US$300 bail and will return to court on January 11 for a trial date pending finalisation of investigations.

The complainant is Joseph Muza (52), the director for the fuel distribution company.

Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira alleged that on March 2 this year, the company received information that one Godfrey Takurangeyi had met a client who had bulk fuel for sale at US$1,40 per litre.

The company contacted Takurangeyi, who referred them to Makoni.

Makoni confirmed having bulk fuel and they struck a deal for him to deliver 40 000 litres of diesel .

Makoni demanded US$25 000 cash upfront.

On March 3, 2023, the company instructed one of its business partners to deliver the cash to Makoni.

After receiving the money, Makoni switched off his cell phone and disappeared.

Efforts to locate Makoni were fruitless until the matter was reported to police leading to his arrest.

Nothing was recovered.