Source: Gwanda council gets tough on property owners – The Southern Eye

THE Municipality of Gwanda has ordered owners of dilapidated buildings in the central business district (CBD) to renovate their properties before year end or face unspecified action.

In a notice to stakeholders on Tuesday, town clerk Priscilla Nkala said council would take action on property owners who ignore the directive.

“Failure to abide by these standards will lead to the council taking action against property owners. Please note that this is a follow-up to a notice that was issued between March and October 2017,” she said.

The local authority also challenged residents to pay their bills to avoid service delivery disruptions during the festive season.

“The municipality wishes to remind its clients, especially those with overdue accounts, to clear their bills so that adequate resources are harnessed well in time before major suppliers go on their annual shut down,” Nkala said.

“The municipality is geared to ensure that despite the on-going electricity load-shedding, clean water is continuously supplied to consumers to the best of its ability. As water supplied eventually becomes sewer, this too has to be efficiently managed to prevent disease outbreaks in our community.”

Nkala said water and sewer operations require expensive pipes to be in stock to deal with emergencies.

In October, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) threatened to discontinue raw water supplies to Gwanda town due to a ballooning debt owed to the parastatal.

Zinwa is currently owed ZWL$1,3 billion by Gwanda for raw water supplies, while the local authority is owed about ZWL$5,1 billion by its ratepayers.