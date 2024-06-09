Source: Man demands paternity tests for children – The Standard

A Harare man has denied paternity for his two minor children, one of them aged nine years after his former wife demanded money for their upkeep.

Samuel Nyika told Harare magistrate Meenal Narotam that he wanted a paternity test before he can commit to taking care of them.

His ex-wife of nine years, Gain Mukundwa, was demanding US$200 a month for the upkeep of their minor children.

Nyika claimed that he was initially told by his friends some years back that he was not the father of the children.

According to Nyika, his ex-wife once told him during a quarrel that he was infertile, an allegation she denied.

She accused the respondent of trying to run away from his responsibilities.

Nyika was ordered to pay US$60 a month for the upkeep of his children.