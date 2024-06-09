Source: Prophet jailed for murder – The Standard

A self-proclaimed prophet in Mount Darwin has been sentenced to six years in jail for murder by Bindura regional magistrate Elisha Singano.

Tanhanha Chamunorwa will, however, serve five years after Singano conditionally suspended one year on condition of good behaviour

Prosecutors said on January 13, Chamunorwa was hired by the now deceased Track Kachenge to his house to cleanse the homestead.

Kachenge became unconscious after he was allegedly given a concortion by Chamunorwa as part of the cleansing ceremony.

Kachenge was unconscious for two days.

On the third day, Chamunorwa arrived at the deceased’s homestead, picked an axe handle and struck him once on the head.

The family heard some noise and went to enquire about what was happening.

They got the shock of their life as Chamunorwa was allegedly shouting saying he wanted to kill somebody.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Chamunorwa.

Edward Katsvairo prosecuted.