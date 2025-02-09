Source: Man fatally assaulted by mob – The Standard

AN unidentified man was fatally assaulted by a mob in Harare after being suspected of being a thief.

Two men Munyaradzi Maburutse (36) and Shawn Matope (43) from Budiriro 5 appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Isheunesu Matova in connection with his murder.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that the incident occurred in January when the now-deceased allegedly visited the home of his girlfriend, Tinevimbo Garanewako, in the early hours of the morning.

Garanewako screamed for help thinking the deceased was a thief, alerting her brother, who chased the deceased out of the house.

A mob, including the accused persons and their accomplices, apprehended the man and assaulted him using whips and logs.

They assaulted him until he lost consciousness and later succumbed to the injuries.

Police arrested the suspects on February 4.