Top cop defrauds ZRP US$600k

The complainant is the ZRP represented by chief inspector Lameck Munyaka, the acting secretary of ZRP Board of Trustees.

A Mutoko-based senior police officer allegedly defrauded the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) US$ 623 462.79 between September 2023 and July 2024.

The suspect, Isaac Chigodora (28), an officer in charge of operations in Mutoko, was remanded in custody to February 11 for bail ruling when he appeared Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said Chigodora committed the offence when he was officer in charge administration and Human Resources — ZRP Consolidated Fund.

He was then responsible for the safe custody of business entities, capital floats, cash registers, ZRP consolidated fund cashbooks and overall custodian of all the cash in a safe deposit box at the ZRP Police General Headquarters.

Chigodora allegedly defrauded the ZRP by misrepresenting that he transferred cash to Joyce Mine between September 2023 and July 2024 yet the mine ceased operations in 2021.

He would allegedly then steal the equivalent in cash from safe deposit box under his custody.