Source: Man fatally assaults wife over infidelity | The Herald

Midlands Bureau

A 35-year-old man from Somabula has been arrested for fatally assaulting his wife with a switch while accusing her of having an extramarital affair with a local herdboy.

Police said the suspect Blessing Dhlangisa of Somabula communal lands on the outskirts of Gweru discovered some suspicious messages on his wife, Violet Dube(27)’s phone leading to a confrontation.

“A misunderstanding between them ensued and the suspect Dhlangisa started beating Violet with some switches leading to her death. The matter was reported to the police leading to Dhlangisa’s arrest.