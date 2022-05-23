Source: Seven people die as Zupco buses collide head-on | The Herald

Crime Reporter

Seven people died while 32 others were injured this morning after two Zupco buses collided head-on along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

The accident occurred around 7.45am at the 101km peg.



National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred today (23/05/22) at 0745 hours at the 101 km peg Harare-Chirundu Road between Banket and Chinhoyi near Dondo River Bridge where seven people died after two ZUPCO buses collided head-on.



“The first ZUPCO bus tried to overtake a haulage truck on its way to Banket whilst the other ZUPCO bus was proceeding in the opposite direction. Both drivers died on the spot and were trapped under the buses while five passengers died and were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. 32 passengers sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.



The haulage truck driver is said to have tried to warn the driver of the Banket-bound bus by sounding his horn but the bus proceeded to overtake.

One of the survivors, William Mutimutema said both buses were speeding.