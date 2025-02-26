Source: Man impregnates cousin, hangs self – The Southern Eye

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of sudden death involving an 18-year-old man who committed suicide after he allegedly impregnated his cousin.

The incident was confirmed by Bulawayo police acting spokesperson, Inspector Nomalanga Msebele who identified the now deceased as Meluleki Sibanda of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo.

She said on February 21 this year, Sibanda’s father confronted him over the allegation that he had impregnated his cousin and promised to settle the matter with other family members and the police.

“On the same day at around 10pm, the family retired to bed. Early in the morning at around 6am, the deceased’s father woke up, got outside the house and discovered that Sibanda was hanging from a mango tree near their gate and was already dead,” Msebele said.

She said the matter was reported to the police and Sibanda’s body was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Msebele has urged parents and guardians to cautiously deal with such serious issues without inducing fear in those involved to avoid such incidents.