Source: Parliament probes dual administration at Hwange – The Southern Eye

PARLIAMENT has deployed the portfolio committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing to conduct public hearings in Hwange to gather public views on the petition requesting the review of policy on dual administration at the local authority.

The Greater Whange Residents Trust (GWRT), in 2019, filed a petition seeking the intervention of the Local Government and Public Works ministry to put in place procedures for social amenities transfer from the concession to the ministry with clear timelines.

Government had asked the GWRT to make submissions of its position paper on the Hwange Local Board’s push for the integration of Whange Colliery Concessions into its jurisdiction and application for town status.

The developments come after the Local Government and Public Works minister appointed a commission to assess the readiness of the HLB to incorporate Wankie Colliery Concession Area as well as to be upgraded to town status. In a position paper, GWRT co-ordinator Fidelis Chima submitted that government should put in place procedures for transfer of social amenities from the concession to the ministry.

“Hwange Colliery Company Limited, Zimbabwe Power Company and National Railways of Zimbabwe should concentrate on their core businesses and hand over local governance issues to HLB,” Chima said.

In a notice, Parliament indicated that on March 1 this year, the portfolio committee will descend on Hwange for the public hearings.

“The public, interested groups and organisations are invited to attend these consultations. Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to clerk of Parliament,” the notice said.

The consultations will be held at Lwendulu Hall.

HLB has been pushing for incorporation of the concession area and town status which will see the inclusion of seven wards currently outside its jurisdiction.

In its position paper, GWRT said there should be a single authority in Hwange for proper administration and town planning.

It also called on the government to promote popular participation and deepen association and partnership between local authorities and citizens.

The trust submitted that the government should also enhance good governance, policy management, implementation and monitoring at the local board, adding that elevation of town status would improve investor confidence.

The trust said Hwange was one of the earliest mining settlements established at the beginning of the century, adding that the Wankie Coal Concession was granted in 1901 and covered 1 921 square kilometres. Indications are that Wankie Colliery Company assumed local authority status for its concession area although no legal provision for this exists, while the Electricity Supply Commission and the Rhodesia Railways were given similar concessions to administer themselves.

The trust said councillors from the concession areas had been sitting in the HLB chambers and receiving allowances, despite the fact that the local authority’s jurisdiction was not formally extended to include the concession area.

The residents’ trust also called for government intervention to incorporate all stakeholders and grant the town municipal status to enable its citizens to benefit from the Public Sector Investment Programme loan and Zimbabwe National Road Administration funds as well as the introduced 5% government grant under devolution.

GWRT noted that as the private-property sector is overwhelmingly driven by considerations of financial efficiency, this can result in outcomes that do not address the wider needs of the community and do not produce coherent and integrated urban areas.

It submitted that, it was, therefore, the duty of the local authority to cater for social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being of residents including ensuring that the development of properties in its jurisdiction contributes to social well-being.