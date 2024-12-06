Source: Man in soup for assaulting fines officer at court -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 42-YEAR-OLD Harare man who in August this year allegedly assaulted a court official who tried to reprimand him for becoming violent towards a resident magistrate at the Mbare Magistrates Court has appeared in court.

Eliah Mhiyangwa, from Old Highfield, appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Apollonia Marutya on Wednesday charged with assault as defined in section 89(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

He will be back in court on 13 December for trial commencement and is on US$100 bail.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi said on August 2 this year, Mhiyangwa assaulted Kelvin Mupotaringa (25), a fines officer at the Mbare Magistrates Court.

He allegedly kicked Mupotaringa four times in the stomach.

The altercation reportedly occurred after Mhiyangwa requested to see resident magistrate Rangarirayi Gakanje and he was directed to her office.

The court heard that at Gakanje’s office, Mhiyangwa became violent and the magistrate called security to remove him from his office.

Mupotaringa tried to remove Mhiyangwa from Gakanje’s office and Mhiyangwa kicked him four times in the stomach.

Chonzi submitted that Mupotaringa was rescued by policemen who apprehended Mhiyangwa.