Source: Eat n’ Lick expands footprint with 23rd branch -Newsday Zimbabwe

FAST-FOOD chain Eat n’ Lick has opened its 23rd branch at Makoni shopping centre in Chitungwiza.

Managing director Tsitsi Musabayana said the outlet was part of the company’s long-term growth strategy.

She said the company sought to innovate and diversify products to meet market needs.

“We continue to strive on perfecting our new offer, a bakery section, which offers fresh confectionery line cakes, and we create a family environment whereby you can come with your family and you can have variety,” she told the media.

Eat n’ Lick was founded in 2014 by Tsitsi and her husband Admire Musabayana.

It has outlets in Harare, Mutare, Chegutu, Rusape, Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Chivhu and Chitungwiza.

“We’ve been recognised across, and that actually gives us the confidence that even the community, the country, our customers, they also see and appreciate, believe that we are the best brand that they can find,” she said.