Eat n’ Lick expands footprint with 23rd branch 

0

Source: Eat n’ Lick expands footprint with 23rd branch -Newsday Zimbabwe

FAST-FOOD chain Eat n’ Lick has opened its 23rd branch at Makoni shopping centre in Chitungwiza.

Managing director Tsitsi Musabayana said the outlet was part of the company’s long-term growth strategy.

She said the company sought to innovate and diversify products to meet market needs.

“We continue to strive on perfecting our new offer, a bakery section, which offers fresh confectionery line cakes, and we create a family environment whereby you can come with your family and you can have variety,” she told the media.

Eat n’ Lick was founded in 2014 by Tsitsi and her husband Admire Musabayana.

It has outlets in Harare, Mutare, Chegutu, Rusape, Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Chivhu and Chitungwiza.

“We’ve been recognised across, and that actually gives us the confidence that even the community, the country, our customers, they also see and appreciate, believe that we are the best brand that they can find,” she said.

Related posts:

  1. Mutoko man committed to psychiatric unit over 2012 killing of son, 2
  2. FOCAC catalyst for Africa’s modernisation — President
  3. Hre, Byo face another deadly cholera outbreak 
  4. Kenilworth man details vicious police dog attack 
  5. Flight of life: A journalist’s journey with air ambulance services
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *