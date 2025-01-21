Man instructed to ‘cleanse’ car, sells vehicle

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Man instructed to ‘cleanse’ car, sells vehicle

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A Harare man appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle he had been instructed to ‘cleanse spiritually’.

Tatenda Kabende (30) appeared before magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova and was granted US$100 bail.

He will return to court on February 13.

According to prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chonzi, on January 3 Kabende was given Cristina Zevezai’s car to ‘cleanse some evil spirits from it’.

However, the vehicle, valued at US$8 000, was sold without Zevezai’s knowledge or consent.

All stolen property has since been recovered.

Related posts:

  1. Passports scandal, a terrorism threat: State 
  2. Trial of five suspected SA hitmen resumes today
  3. Agent in trouble over fake travel arrangements 
  4. Man rapes niece in pigsty
  5. Pastor accused of raping sister-in-law
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *