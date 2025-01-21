Man instructed to ‘cleanse’ car, sells vehicle

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Yeukai Karengezeka
Court Correspondent
A Harare man appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle he had been instructed to ‘cleanse spiritually’.
Tatenda Kabende (30) appeared before magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova and was granted US$100 bail.
He will return to court on February 13.
According to prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chonzi, on January 3 Kabende was given Cristina Zevezai’s car to ‘cleanse some evil spirits from it’.
However, the vehicle, valued at US$8 000, was sold without Zevezai’s knowledge or consent.
All stolen property has since been recovered.
