Zesa executive cleared in fuel scam allegations

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A Zesa Holdings executive, Mr Obson Matunja, has been acquitted of theft of trust property charges involving over 9 000 litres of fuel.

Mr Matunja, the Head of Group Performance at Zesa Holdings, was cleared of the charges on Monday by regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa.

The State had alleged that between January 2018 and December 2019, Mr Matunja requested fuel coupons for six pool vehicles under his department.

He was accused of receiving 23 260 litres of fuel but only distributing 14 080 litres to his subordinates, converting the remaining 9 180 litres – worth US$10 465 – to personal use.

In his defence, Mr Matunja, represented by lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, denied the allegations, describing them as fabrications stemming from longstanding differences with another Zesa executive member.

The court also heard that all key witnesses were Zesa employees, whom Mr Matunja claimed had been coached on what to say by the said executive.

In a detailed 40-page judgment, Mr Mupeiwa said the evidence presented by the State failed to prove the allegations levelled against Mr Mutunja beyond reasonable doubt, resulting in his acquittal.