Source: Man jailed 17 years for anal rape -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Zaka, Masvingo province was yesterday jailed 17 years after he raped a six-year-old girl leaving her with bruises on her anal region.

The perpetrator had pleaded not guilty to rape charges, but Gweru regional magistrate Christopher Maturure convicted him after full trial.

A medical report produced in court showed that the minor had bruises on her knees and anal area as well as blood stained pants after the sexual attack.

Handing down his sentence, Maturure said the sexual abuse did not only expose the minor to sexually transmitted diseases, but that the perpetrator’s “evil actions had long term mental effect” on the girl.

The State case was that on November 3 last year at around 7am, the perpetrator arrived at the girl’s homestead where he wanted to seek the services of a sex worker. The perpetrator was advised to wait outside since she was bathing.

The perpetrator, however, grabbed the minor who was playing with her two friends and dragged her to a nearby bush and sexually assaulted her.

After the heinous act, the perpetrator escorted the girl to the local shops where he dumped her.

Aftrer noticing that the complainant was no longer with her friends, the sex worker proceeded to the shops where she found the minor roaming about. She interviewed the minor who revealed that she had been sexually abused.

She escorted the victim back home and returned to the shops to look for the perpetrator and alerted members of the public after she located her. Community members then effected a citizen’s arrest and handed him over to the police.