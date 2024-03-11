Source: Man jailed 19 years for attempted murder -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 25-YEAR-OLD Nyamandlovu man, who ran amok and axed his cousin before setting his property worth US$14 000 ablaze, was sentenced to 19 years in jail by Bulawayo magistrate Matthew Mutiro on attempted murder and malicious damage to property charges.

Nqobizitha Moyo, who pleaded guilty to the charges, will, however, serve an effective 15-year jail term after five years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

On malicious damage to property, Moyo was sentenced to four years in prison which were suspended on condition he restitutes the complainant Ishmael Mlilo the sum of US$14 047.

The court heard that on November 16 last year, at around 6pm, Moyo and Mlilo were at Glencurah business centre where Moyo had a misunderstanding with one Mandla Ncube.

Mlilo intervened in the matter in a bid to restrain the two.

This irked Moyo who struck Mlilo with an axe on the head.

Still infuriated, Moyo went to Mlilo’s residence where he set a Honda CRV vehicle, a diesel-operated ploughing machine, a three-roomed house and a granary containing 360kg of maize on fire.

The matter was reported to the police which led to the arrest of Moyo.

The court was told that Mlilo was referred to hospital for medical attention and a medical report stated that he suffered severe injuries.

The total cost of the damaged property is US$14 047.