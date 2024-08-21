Man jailed 20 years for raping five year-old  niece  

0

Source: Man jailed 20 years for raping five year-old  niece  –Newsday Zimbabwe

A man from Chiweshe has been sentenced to 20 years in jail after he was found guilty of raping his five-year-old niece on May 28 this year.

The 39 year-old man appeared at the  Bindura Magistrate’s Court after a police report was made leading to his arrest.

 

According to a National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) statement, the minor had been left in the custody of her 76-year-old grandmother by her mother, when the man swayed her to his brick moulding work station.

Upon arrival at the scene, the rapist sent his two sons -who had accompanied him- to fetch firewood before taking the complaint to a private place where he raped her.

Related posts:

  1. 2021 murder haunts Harare man
  2. Girl (13) found floating in a dam dead
  3. CCC councillor arrested for leading illegal protest
  4. 10 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Karoi
  5. Extradited Gweru murderer indicted to High Court
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *