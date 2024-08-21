Source: Court issues warrant of arrest for Chinese businesswoman Li Song -Newsday Zimbabwe

A Harare Magistrate has issued a warrant of arrest for a Chinese businesswoman Li Song who faces charges of evading paying US$40 000 excise duty for chemicals she imported into the country last year.

Song (52) is facing fraud charges and is currently on bail.

Her trial was supposed to commence on Monday, but she failed to appear in court resulting in Magistrate Dennis Mangosi issuing the warrant of arrest.

The complainant is Francesco Marconati, the managing director of DGL5 and DGL9 Investments.

According to court papers, sometime in 2023, Song made an application to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) for some rebates to import sodium cyanide and hydrated lime chemicals.

Song tasked her accomplice Bernadete Mukuku, a former employee of DGL5, to make a follow-up with ZIMRA on the approval of the rebate.

The application was reportedly approved by Zimra station manager at Bulawayo Port for consignments of Sodium Cyanide using the name DGL9 Investments.

The application was also copied to Mukuku.

It is reported that the chemicals were imported from Mauritius to Zimbabwe under DGL9 Investments with the assistance of Mukuku in the process deceiving ZIMRA.

As a result of the misrepresentation, Song did not pay excise duty for the said consignment, and did not deliver the chemicals to the company whose name was used to import.

The State said DGL9 Investments suffered reputational harm.

Li Song also faces charges of theft of trust property and externalisation of funds involving US$6 million.

The case has been moved to August 30 to allow the State to verify some documents which are key to the case.

She is also facing theft of trust property involving US$1 214 608.49.