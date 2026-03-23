Source: MAN JAILED 20 YEARS FOR RAPING STEPDAUGTER WHILE HER MUM WAS ASLEEP ON THE SAME BED – herald

Paul Pindani in CHINHOYI

A MAN from Mutorashanga has been jailed for raping his four-year-old stepdaughter while her mother was asleep on the same bed.

Lovemore Kondo, 27, of Plot 2 Doonside Farm in Mutorashanga, was convicted by Chinhoyi regional magistrate, Amos Mbobo.

He was jailed for 20 years.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Makoni told the court that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, but in the month of December last year, the minor shared a room with her mother and Kondo. The court heard Kondo slept between the minor and her mother.

He woke up during the night and told the juvenile that he wanted to put his fingers into her private parts and told her not to cry.

He abused the juvenile and when she tried to cry, he closed her mouth with his hand.

The following morning, she told her mother about the abuse but she ignored her.

She then disclosed the abuse to her grandmother. She was taken to Mutorashanga clinic where it was observed that the minor had been abused.

A report was filed at Mutorashanga police base and she was referred to Banket district hospital for medical examinations.

Kondo was arrested.