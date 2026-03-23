Source: Zim, South Korea in info partnership – herald

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

The Government has commissioned a US$350 000 National Information Access Centre at the Zimbabwe Open University, a project intended to anchor the country’s transition to a competitive digital economy through artificial intelligence and high-end ICT innovation.

The high-tech facility, established through a bilateral agreement with the Republic of South Korea, was officially opened last week on Friday by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Dr Frederick Shava.

Equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, including an Nvidia Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) powered AI server, the centre positions the country to become a regional hub for AI education and tech entrepreneurship.

The NIAC will host an AI Innovation Lab, a digital content studio, an inclusive library with assistive technologies for students with disabilities and a global connectivity suite for virtual international collaboration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Shava described the hub as a practical realisation of Heritage-Based Education 5.0, the policy framework championed by President Mnangagwa to drive industrialisation through homegrown solutions.

“This is a platform where learning is applied, where research is translated into solutions, and where community needs shape innovation,” said Dr Shava.

“With the addition of an Nvidia GPU-powered AI server, the centre now positions Zimbabwe as a first mover in AI education innovation. This infrastructure enables practical AI training, advanced analytics, and support for youth tech-entrepreneurship.”

Dr Shava added that the project aligns with the President’s “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo” philosophy, framing the NIAC as a model for debt-free development rooted in local heritage and strategic international partnerships.

South Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Park Jae Kyung, hailed the partnership as a “concrete example” of how the two nations can collaborate to strengthen higher education and create a supportive environment for the youth.

“It is a concrete example of how Korea and Zimbabwe can work together to strengthen higher education, promote innovation and create a supportive environment for young people across the country.

“By combining expertise, funding, and practical guidance, this collaboration can have a lasting impact on Zimbabwe’s students and universities.”

ZOU Vice Chancellor Professor Emeritus Paul Henry Gundani confirmed the NIAC’s resources, while stationed at the Hatcliffe campus, will be accessible to the wider community and the university’s ten regional campuses.

“We are reaching out specifically to local youth and all citizens interested in enhancing their digital literacy,” Prof Gundani said.

“The centre is equipped with smart boards and assistive devices, ensuring we remain inclusive of individuals who are differently-abled.”

Officials said the NIAC will support practical AI training, advanced analytics and entrepreneurship programmes that target youth skills development and boost the country’s ICT capacity.

The centre is expected to foster research translation, strengthen regional collaboration and expand opportunities for the country’s students and start-ups to engage with global innovation networks.