Source: Man jailed for domestic violence – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

A -34 year old Harare man was on Monday convicted for domestic violence and threatening to murder his sister.

Anyway Tembani appeared before Harare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini who found him guilty of all counts.

Tembani pleaded for leniency saying that he committed the crimes due to ignorance.

But in his ruling, Vhitorini slapped him with 36 months for domestic violence, while 12 months were set aside on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next three years.

For the second count of threatening to murder his sister, he was sentenced to an effective two year jail term.

Allegations were that the accused struck his sister with a machete on the forehead and also assaulted her with a wooden stick several times.

He also sent her text messages threatening to murder her.