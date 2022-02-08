Source: Security guard in court for attempted murder – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A-26 year old security guard was on Monday arraigned before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing attempted murder charges.

Elliot Dambakurima (26) was remanded in custody to February 17 for trial.

Allegations are that on October 9, 2021 at 0630 hours, the complainant Bornwell Musoni and the accused were on duty at PUMA Service Station situated at Glen Roy shop near Highlands Harare.

The accused person was armed with an Escort PS Guard shotgun with an unknown number of rounds and was also in the company of a fellow security guard who was also armed with a pistol.

The pair had a misunderstanding with another person who had urinated on an open space at the fuel station.

A fight ensued. Dambakurima’s shotgun mistakenly discharged one round and injured Musoni on the left arm, ear and chest.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted.