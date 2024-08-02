Source: Man jailed for stocktheft –Newsday Zimbabwe

Misheck Bereredzani was dragged to Chiredzi Magistrates Court after the complainant, on July 4 this year, noticed that one of his cows was missing from the herd as he was leading them back home from grazing lands.

A MAN from Chiredzi has been slapped with an effective nine-year imprisonment for stealing a cow belonging to a neighbour in his village.

The complainant was then informed on July 18 by a fellow villager that Bereredzani had stolen the cow.

A police report was filed, leading to investigations into the matter.

The investigations led to the arrest of Bereredzani, but the stolen beast worth US$600 was not recovered, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Silobela man lost his life during a fight over a woman this week.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on July 26 this year.

“A misunderstanding ensued between Thabani Dube (24) and the now-deceased Collious Ncube, both of Mthethethe village under Chief Malisa in Silobela, when they were drinking beer at Linda business centre, Silobela,” he said.

Mahoko said the misunderstanding was over a woman.

“Dube drew a knife from his trousers and stabbed Ncube all over the body until he became unconscious.

“He was rushed to Silobela District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police attended the scene and Dube was arrested,” he said.