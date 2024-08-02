Source: PWDs call for inclusive policies -Newsday Zimbabwe

PEOPLE with disabilities (PWDs) have called on government to enact policies that push for their inclusion so that they do not remain marginalised in the development of Zimbabwe.

Speaking at a media engagement meeting organised by Deaf Women Included, a non-profit local organisation, in Gweru yesterday, director Agnes Chindimba said PWDs were a key constituency in the economy, but they continued to be sidelined despite being key stakeholders.

“As PWDs, we appreciate that Zimbabwe has made significant strides in advancing inclusive policies and laws since ratifying the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2013. More can, however, be done in ensuring equal opportunities for persons with disabilities,” Chindimba said.

“We do not want to remain in the peripheries of the development of the country. We are a key constituency and it should be understood that being people with disabilities does not mean we are less capable.”

She said it was unfortunate that PWDs continued to face challenges in accessing basic rights at a time when there had been calls for inclusivity in the development of Zimbabwe.

At the same event, Disability Voices of Zimbabwe director Nyasha Mahwende said there was need for unity among PWDs so that they pushed for their rights with one voice.

“PWDs are a notable constituency, but they need to speak with one voice. If we are to push for disability-friendly facilities, we should be strategic and be united. If we are divided, we will take years to realise a disability-friendly environment.

“There is also need for capacitation of PWDs at grassroots level. There are various organisations representing PWDs, but there is need for unity to push the agenda of people with disabilities.”

Communication consultant Locardia Mavhudzi called on media practitioners to identify positive PWD stories, particularly on women and girls so that their reportage does not only focus on negativity and challenges.

“We have many success stories of women PWDs and journalists should report on this,” she said.

Mavhudzi also said scribes should use disability sensitive language in their reportage.