Source: Man killed as mine shaft collapses – #Asakhe – CITE

A mine shaft collapsed at New Parklands suburb in Bulawayo claiming one life while three other men escaped with injuries on Wednesday morning.

The five men were said to mining for gold at the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) owned Khumalo pit when tragedy struck.

CITE understands that the deceased’ body was retrieved from the shaft by his colleagues before they fled fearing possible arrest.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Linos Phiri said they received a distress call at around 7 am.

“Another gold panner succumbed to injuries sustained after a tunnel collapsed at Bulawayo City Council pits in Khumalo, however, three escaped with various degrees of injuries and avoided rescue teams apparently in fear of being arrested,” said Phiri.

When a CITE news crew visited the scene, located at Corner Cecil Avenue and Coghlan Avenue, the police had collected the body.

Some of the miners who operate in the area could be seen milling around carrying buckets and sacks, a sign that they were ready to resume their work.

The police were yet to release a statement on the incident.