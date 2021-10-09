A 26-year-old man from Redcliff’s Rutendo suburb stabbed six people to death and injured four others earlier today.

Source: Man Kills 6 People, Injures 4 Others At Prayer Vigil In Redcliff – The Zimbabwean

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect, who has a mental illness, pounced on an all-night prayer vigil around 3 AM this Saturday. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

The ZRP reports that a 26-year-old man stabbed six people to death and injured four others on 9/10/21 at around 0300 hrs at Stoneclere, Rutendo suburb in Redcliff, after a suspected mental illness while attending an all-night prayer at a local apostolic shrine.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered a hoe, axe, kitchen knife and three spears.

Police said they are currently carrying out investigations into the incident and more details will follow in due course.