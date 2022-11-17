Source: Man kills daughter after dispute with ex-wife –Newsday Zimbabwe

A HOMEDALE Farm resident has been accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter over an undisclosed matter.

In a statement in its Twitter page, police said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a suspected case of murder in which Panashe Chitendeya (22) allegedly confessed to have killed his daughter (11) on November 12, 2022 at Homedale Farm , Selous after a domestic dispute with his ex-wife.

“The suspect had visited his ex-wife in a bid to reconcile with her. The body of the victim, which was allegedly hidden in a bush at the farm has not yet been found,” further read the statement.

In another case, police in Filabusi are investigating a case of murder in which Bernado Moyo died upon admission to a local hospital.

Police said the victim was stabbed with an okapi knife on the head, struck with a machete on the stomach and back following an argument over a girlfriend during a beer drinking spree on Sunday at a bar at Nkankezi business centre.

In another case, police in Harare are also investigating a case of baby dumping in which the body of a baby was found buried in a field in Zengeza 4 Extension Chitungwiza as well as a case of baby dumping in which a foetus was found covered with a sack at a dumpsite in Harare’s Budiriro 5B last Friday.