Source: Cimas iGo half marathon raises awareness of men’s health issues –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE CIMAS iGo half-marathon to be held on November 26 will include awareness raising of men’s health issues such as cancer screening at all its clinics this month.

The organisation will also be broadcasting a prostate cancer talk show this week on Friday.

In a statement yesterday, they said: “The November 26 Cimas wellness programme to be hosted at Harare Sports Club and at Hillside Dams in Bulawayo, combines the promotion of good health and wellness with increasing awareness of men’s health issues and raising money to help combat cancer. Prostate cancer and testicular cancer are two of the major men’s health issues highlighted during this month. Mental health is also another issue focused on, particularly in countries where a high incidence of suicide among men is high.”

They said to effectively deal with health issues affecting men, there is a need for them to stay healthy and fit through exercise and a healthy diet.

The registration fee isUS$5 for the virtual run and US$10 for the physical run.