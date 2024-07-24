Source: Man kills wife of 49 years over petty dispute –Newsday Zimbabwe

A SIXTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD man from Chinhoyi, who allegedly fatally struck his wife of 49 years twice with a log on the head has been sentenced to six years in jail.

Kasina Kawocha (61) will, however serve four years following his conviction on a charge of culpable homicide by Chinhoyi High Court judge Justice Philda Muzofa.

Two years of his sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Circumstances are that on August 30, 2023, Kawocha caused the death of his wife Spejina by striking her twice with a log on the head following a misunderstanding.

Kawocha pleaded not guilty to murder, but offered a plea of guilty for culpable homicide.

According to court documents, the couple had a disagreement after the convict asked the deceased why she had not bathed his nephew.

Kawocha then picked a log from the fire and struck the deceased twice on the head.

The deceased was ferried to Murambi Clinic and later transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.

In her ruling, Justice Muzofa said: “The accused was negligent and it was his negligence that led to the death of the deceased.

“The accused is found not guilty of murder and found guilty of the lesser crime of culpable homicide as defined in section 49 of the Criminal Law Act.”

ln mitigation, Kawocha said he was a family man with an extended family.

The judge told Kawocha that his conduct did not show any remorse.

“He did not engage his wife’s relatives at all, only to aver that he was in custody. He could have sent emissaries through his family,” the judge said.

“The deceased lost her life over a petty issue for not bathing his nephew.

“Surely after a marriage of over 30 years that issue could have been settled amicably.”

She said while conflict is inevitable, resorting to violence was optional.

“The accused opted for combat,” she said.

“Striking the deceased twice on the head, a vulnerable part of the body, twice and denying her immediate assistance cannot be overlooked.

“We find that the accused’s moral blameworthiness is high; a sentence exceeding the presumptive penalty is warranted.

“He will live with the stigma that he killed his wife. He was arrested and could not bury his wife which could have given him some closure. He has been in custody for almost a year.”